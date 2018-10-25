Chick-fil-A tests out mac and cheese in select restaurants

(WSVN) - Mac and cheese fanatics may soon be able to get their fix from Chick-fil-A.

According to Fox 13, the company is testing out mac and cheese as a side item at six different locations:

Phoenix, Arizona

Greensboro, North Carolina

San Antonio, Texas

Baltimore, Maryland

Houston, Texas

Unfortunately, no South Florida locations are on the list.

“These tests will help Chick-fil-A decide whether or not the menu item will become available nationwide in the future. Additionally, customers in these designated markets can order mac & cheese off the catering menu as a small or large tray option,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement obtained by Fox 13.

It’s unclear if or when the mac and cheese will be available at other locations.

