Cheesecake Factory giving away free slices of cheesecake

(WSVN) - The Cheesecake Factory is getting in the holiday spirit!

The popular restaurant chain is giving away 10,000 free slices of their namesake dessert for one day only on Dec. 6, as part of their “Day of 10,000 Slices” promotion.

To take advantage of the deal, the company says to place a delivery order through the app DoorDash, and use code 10000SLICES at checkout.

In addition, people will also get free delivery from Wednesday until Dec. 12 – no promotional code needed.

The deal allows for one slice per household, so get ready to share!

