(WSVN) - Carnival Cruise Line ships have been cleared for sailing from three ports this summer.

The company announced Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allow the ocean liners to depart from PortMiami, the Port of Galveston and Port Canaveral in July.

Under the new CDC guidelines, a cruise line must prove that they are ready to support their ships with all required public health resources before hitting the seas again.

The announcement comes one day after the CDC cleared Celebrity Edge to sail out of Port Everglades with paying passengers beginning on June 26, the first ship to do so since the pandemic began.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

