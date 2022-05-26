(WSVN) - A Carnival Cruise vessel that departed from Florida earlier this week caught on fire while being docked at Grand Turk.

According to Carnival Cruise, the fire was quickly extinguished, Thursday morning.

The section of the ship that was on fire was the whitetail funnel; a staple seen on various Carnival Cruise ships.

Passengers shared pictures and videos of the fire on social media.

The Carnival Freedom’s funnel/exhaust system is currently on fire in Grand Turk’s port. I’m on the neighboring Mardi Gras. Crew appears to finally be getting it under control. @spann @lalidoloca pic.twitter.com/M5CHdViZaZ — Dr. B (@BlakeTheRxGuy) May 26, 2022

The cruising company also released a statement that read the following:

“Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk. All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation. Carnival Freedom left Port Canaveral on Monday on a five-day cruise.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

