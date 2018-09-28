Car theft suspect carjacks woman moments after jail release

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who’d left jail after being released on bond for possessing a stolen vehicle walked about 1,000 feet before robbing a woman of her SUV outside of Cleveland.

Fairview Park police say they are searching for 32-year-old Sean Vanderlin, of Cleveland, and that he should be considered dangerous.

Police say Vanderlin on Thursday afternoon pulled out a utility knife and after a brief struggle drove off in the woman’s SUV. She wasn’t injured.

The SUV was found Friday morning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.