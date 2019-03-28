California man arrested after street fight involving bat, metal rod

FRESNO, Calif. (WSVN) — A California man has been arrested after a brutal street fight involving a bat and a metal rod.

According to KSEE, video of the incident shows two men fighting in the middle of the street with one man being knocked unconscious.

Police tell the station that they were fighting for an unknown reason, with one wielding a bat while the other had a metal rod.

After the victim was knocked out, the suspect continued to hit the victim.

The suspect was later arrested, KSEE reports.

Fresno Police arrested 61-year-old Phillip Ray Lester, Tuesday, charging him with assault with a deadly weapon.

Online records show that he is being held on a bond of $20,000.

