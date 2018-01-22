Report: cadaver dogs may be used to search for possible child remains at California home

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WSVN) — Investigators are reportedly considering the use of cadaver dogs to search for the remains of other children after 13 siblings were found being held captive in a California home.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are reportedly considering sending cadaver dogs to the residence of David and Louise Turpin to search for any unknown children who may possibly be buried there, according to Fox News and syndicated news show Crime Watch Daily.

Detectives also were reportedly in talks regarding DNA tests to confirm whether all 13 children were related.

However, both Crime Watch Daily and Fox News have said the Riverside Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed these new developments.

The Turpins were arrested and accused of torturing and abusing their 13 children, between the ages of 2 and 29, for multiple years. Police said the couple kept their children in filthy conditions and shackled to furniture, often beating them as punishment and taunting them with food they weren’t allowed to eat. The children were reportedly only allowed to shower once a year. Both parents pleaded not guilty, and face life in prison if convicted.

Investigators said all but the youngest child showed signs of severe malnutrition, including stunted growth.

“One of the children at age 12 is the weight of an average 7-year-old,” Riverside District Attorney Michael Hestrin said. “The 29-year-old female victim weighs 82 pounds.”

Police responded after a 17-year-old sibling escaped the family’s home by crawling out of a window, then called police.

