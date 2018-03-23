Buses full of South Florida students head north for DC’s March For Our Lives

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students have begun boarding buses on their way to Washington D.C. for the March For Our Lives rally.

On Friday morning, five buses filled with students left from Coral Springs, ready to participate in a march to demand an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

“We’re the Columbine generation,” said teacher Thia Thomas. “I remember Columbine when I was in school. I was their age when Columbine happened, and if we had one-tenth of their reaction, then this wouldn’t have happened. We could’ve prevented this, and my generation failed these kids in that aspect, so I’m doing everything I can to support them.”

The 16-hour ride was organized by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alumni who got in touch with sponsors to help raise $25,000 for the trip.

On Feb. 14 Stoneman Douglas was the scene of a mass shooting by a former student who now awaits trial for taking 17 lives that day.

The buses are expected to arrive in the nation’s capital at around 6:30 a.m.

