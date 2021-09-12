(WSVN) - Burger King is revamping its menu.

The fast food chain is getting rid of 120 artificial ingredients to serve, what it’s calling, “keep it real meals.”

Burger King said the changes come as they hope to deliver real food to customers.

Ninety percent of their new and improved meals will be free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

The new menu will be available starting Sunday.

