Brinks truck drops hundreds of thousands of dollars on highway

INDIANAPOLIS (WSVN) — Up to $600,000 was left littered across a major highway in Indiana on Wednesday when several bags of money flew out of the back of a Brinks truck, state police said.

Motorists on Interstate 70 scrambled to stuff their pockets with the money, including a school bus driver who police said stopped to grab a handful of cash, WGN-TV News reports.

Authorities compared the “chaotic” incident to a scene out of a movie.

“You have bills, loose bills, flying all over the interstate, vehicles stopping, people getting out of their cars,” Indiana state trooper Brock McCooe said.

Brinks said they are not sure if human error or a malfunction caused the doors on the truck to open.

Anyone who stopped to pick up money is asked to return it or face theft charges if caught, according to police.

