Bride dances with terminally ill father at wedding

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WSVN) — An Alabama bride didn’t let anything stop her from dancing with her father at her wedding.

Jim Roberts was diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma.

The disease has left him in a wheelchair. But despite that, his daughter Mary Bourne was determined to share a father-daughter dance at her wedding.

Video taken at her wedding shows Mary dancing with Jim as he sits in his wheelchair.

Jim could be seen tearing up as his daughter, a professional dance teacher twirled and guided him on the dance floor.

