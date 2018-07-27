Breastfeeding in public now legal in all 50 states

(WSVN) - All 50 U.S. states now allow breastfeeding in public after two states recently passed bills legalizing it for their residents.

According to USA Today, Idaho and Utah recently signed bills that legalize breastfeeding in public.

However, USA Today reported that there was some pushback to the decision. Utah Republican Rep. Curt Webb told the Salt Lake Tribune, “This seems to say you don’t have to cover up at all. I’m not comfortable with that, I’m just not. It’s really in your face.”

The bill ended up passing after its language was altered to say that women are permitted to “breastfeed in any place of public accommodation.”

In Idaho, The Insider reported that Republican Rep. Paul Amador, who sponsored the bill, said to the House of Representatives, “I think we can take a proactive stance here through legislation to promote the natural bond and health benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child. I also believe the health and nutritional choices of our families are best left as decisions for our families, not our government.”

The U.S. now joins several other countries, like Australia and the United Kingdom, in legalizing breastfeeding.

