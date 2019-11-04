Boeing to conduct Starliner pad abort test

(WSVN) - Boeing is preparing for a critical pad abort test of its CST-100 Starliner crew capsule.

LIVE today: #Starliner's Pad Abort Test at 6:50 AM MT at @WSMissileRange. This test is all about crew safety. See us live with @NASA – tune in here and across our social channels. pic.twitter.com/AyWxfFeECi — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) November 4, 2019

The capsule will one day carry astronauts to the International Space Station.

It’s part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which aims at returning human launches to American soil.

Currently, the United States pays Russia a large amount of money per seat on their Soyuz spacecraft.

Monday’s pad abort test ensures that astronauts can safely be detached from the rocket if there’s an emergency prior to liftoff.

Almost 30 seconds after the engines fire up, its three main parachutes will deploy to help the capsule slowly descend back to Earth.

The test is scheduled to take place at 8:50 a.m. EST.

