Biden’s Oval Office decorations include moon rock from Apollo 17

(WSVN) - There’s a new and unusual decoration in President Biden’s Oval Office.

NASA lent the White House a moon rock from its Lunar Sample Laboratory in Houston.

It symbolizes the space agency’s commitment to return to the moon.

The moon rock came from Apollo 17 — the country’s last manned mission to the moon in 1972.

It weighs less than a pound and is 3.9 billion years old.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.