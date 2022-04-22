(WSVN) - An appliance you may have in your kitchen is being recalled over a potential fire hazard.

Best Buy said Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens can overheat.

The electronics chain said it’s received nearly 100 reports of the kitchen appliances catching fire, causing property damage and injuries.

Customers are advised to stop using the products and return them for a full refund.

