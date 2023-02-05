(CNN) — Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy.

These closures are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list are 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer’s flagship-brand stores across the country.

“As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” a Bed Bath and Beyond spokesperson told CNN. “This store fleet reduction expands the company’s ongoing closure program.”

A company spokesperson also confirmed Wednesday night that it missed a bond payment on February 1, and that it entered a month-long grace period. Debtors will often have a 30-day grace period to make payments before they enter default.

“We are committed to updating all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not confirm the amount Bed Bath and Beyond owes. However, the Wall Street Journal reported Bed Bath and Beyond “failed to pay more than $28 million on three tranches of notes totaling roughly $1.2 billion due on Feb. 1.”

Founded in 1971, Bed Bath & Beyond became a staple for affordable home decor, kitchenware and college dorm room furniture. The retailer became known for its ubiquitous 20% off blue coupons, and cavernous stores with merchandise stacked high to the ceilings. Bed Bath grew its corporate footprint aggressively, peaking at 1,552 stores in 2017.

But it struggled to make the transition to online shopping and to fend off larger chains like Walmart and Target. The retailer started making small trims in 2018 and, in the first year of the pandemic, started closing hundreds of stores, primarily its Bed, Bath and Beyond operations, and getting rid of some of its weaker brands, such as its Christmas Tree Shops.

As of last February, the company had 953 stores left, and it has announced plans to close more than 200 additional stores since then.

The closings not only reduced employee head count and salary expenses, but also the rent it pays. The company’s total store square footage fell by 36% in the four fiscal years ending in February in 2022.

But few troubled retailers have turned around long-term problems through store closings alone. Closings not only reduce costs, they reduces sales. Still, for a cash-starved company, like Bed, Bath and Beyond, the liquidation of inventory can help to raise the cash it needs to help fund operations through a reorganization.

Last week, the company warned in a regulatory filing that it received a notice of default from its lender, JPMorgan Chase. The company said that “at this time, the company does not have sufficient resources to repay the amounts under the credit facilities and this will lead the company to consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt under the US Bankruptcy Code.”

Bed Bath and Beyond defaulted “on or around” January 13, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing. It could be forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization due to its financial woes.

These are the locations Bed Bath and Beyond plans to close in the coming weeks:

6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D in Daphne, Alabama

4122 McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock, Arkansas

1834 South Signal Butte Road in Mesa, Arizona

1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100 in Carlsbad, California

10822 Jefferson Blvd. in Culver City, California

2385 Iron Point Road. in Folsom, California

1405 East Gladstone Street in Glendora, California

14351 Hindry Avenue in Hawthorne, California

72459 Highway 111 in Palm Desert, California

10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170 in San Diego, California

165 S. Las Posas Road in San Marcos, California

1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15 in Upland, California

3125 South Mooney Blvd. in Visalia, California

1605 Fall River Drive in Loveland, Colorado

16531 Washington Street in Thornton, Colorado

20 Hazard Avenue in Enfield, Connecticut

2260 Kings Highway in Fairfield, Connecticut

835 Queen Street in Southington, Connecticut

1065 Silas Deane Highway in Weathersfield, Connecticut

2239 East Semoran Blvd in Apopka, Florida

20560 State Road 7 in Boca Raton, Florida

371 North Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach, Florida

320 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, Florida

4631 North University Dr. in Coral Springs, Florida

14824 South Military Trail in Delray Beach, Florida

1460 West 49th St. in Hialeah, Florida

6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville, Florida

3221 City Station Drive, Suite 125 in Jacksonville, Florida

397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando, Florida

540 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach, Florida

1 Buckhead Loop in Atlanta, Georgia

3615 South Federal Way in Boise, Idaho

9650 South Ridgeland Avenue in Chicago Ridge, Illinois

5786 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, Illinois

215 Harlem Avenue in Forest Park, Illinois

1584 South Randall Rd. in Geneva, Illinois

3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125 in Wilmette, Illinois

2515 Corridor Way Suite 5 in Coralville, Iowa

15335 West 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas

4350 Summit Plaza Drive in Louisville, Kentucky

200 Harker Place Suite 200 in Annapolis, Maryland

12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240 in Ocean City, Maryland

200 Clifton Blvd in Westminster, Maryland

3 Abbott Park in Burlington, Massachusetts

820 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts

458 State Road, Rt 6, Suite 100 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

665 Merrill Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts

600 South Street West, Suite 13 in Raynham, Massachusetts

7961 Southtown Center in Bloomington, Minnesota

10770 Sunset Hills Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri

155 Promenade Blvd. in Bridgewater, New Jersey

276 Route 202/31 in Flemington, New Jersey

1160 Route 23 North in Kinnelon, New Jersey

1121 Highway 34, Suite A in Matawan, New Jersey

190 Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, New Jersey

8 Centerton Road in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey

5131 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, New York

850 Third Avenue in Brooklyn, New York

459 Gateway Drive in Brooklyn, New York

72 15 25th Avenue in East Elmhurst, New York

251 East Main Street in Elmsford, New York

1490 Union Turnpike in New Hyde Park, New York

2020 South Road, Suite 3 in Poughkeepsie, New York

3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs, New York

1455 East Lasalle Drive in Bismarck, North Dakota

3750 Easton Market in Columbus, Ohio

1700 Oxford Drive in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

3739 William Penn Highway in Monroeville, Pennsylvania

1261 Knapp Road in North Wales, Pennsylvania

160 Quinn Drive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

205 West Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, South Carolina

5523 Highway 153, Suite 112 in Hixson, Tennessee

870 South White Station Road in Memphis, Tennessee

420 East FM 3040 Suite 300 in Lewisville, Texas

6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125 in Plano, Texas

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, Texas

1678 West Redstone Center Drive in Park City, Utah

1324 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake, Virginia

24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unit 150 in Dulles, Virginia

12100 Fairfax Towne Center in Fairfax, Virginia

6642 Loisdale Rd. in Springfield, Virginia

4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4 in Williamsburg, Virginia

2540 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, Virginia

7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102 in Vancouver, Washington

1630 West Poplar Street in Walla Walla, Washington

395 Target Way in Morgantown, West Virginia

3575 Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau, Wisconsin

