Barking pit bull saves owners from carbon monoxide poisoning

BUFFALO, NY (WSVN) — A family pet that wouldn’t stop barking in the middle of the night ended up saving her owners’ lives.

According to Fox News, Ronene Ando was awakened at around 1 a.m. by her barking dog Ruby.

Ando said she begged the 3-year-old pit bull to go back to sleep, but Ruby would not give up until Ando got out of bed.

Eventually, Ando was able to get Ruby to lay down, but minutes later, she got back up and continued barking.

Fox News reports that Ruby was a certified therapy dog who was trained to be calm and quiet, so when she kept barking, Ando knew something must be wrong.

“It went on for about an hour and a half I’ll bet,” Ando said. “I know that this dog breed is pretty smart. They don’t bark for nothing.”

Ando followed the sound of Ruby’s barks and saw that she had broken through the gate placed at the bottom of the stairs and was sitting outside the door to the garage.

“I opened the garage door and could smell something,” Ando told Fox News. “It smelled like propane.”

That’s when Ando saw a propane heater in the corner of her garage, which was leaking gas. Ando said if she had waited a little longer, she and her boyfriend could have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“There is no doubt in my mind this girl — after barking for hours in the middle of the night — may have saved our lives,” Ando said.

