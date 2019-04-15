Authorities: Proper car seat use saved children’s lives during car crash

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (WSVN) — California Highway Patrol officers say proper use of children’s car seats helped ensure that two young children walked away from a rollover crash unharmed.

Officers with the Contra Costa division of the California Highway Patrol tweeted out images showing two damaged cars, with one completely upside down.

CAR SEATS SAVE LIVES. The proper use of car seats allowed a 3yr old & a 6yr old to walk away completely unharmed. Mom also properly wore her SEATBELT & only suffered minor complaints of pain. Call for an appointment to get your CAR SEAT properly installed by CHP 925-646-4980. pic.twitter.com/KyBwOLEKCD — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) April 12, 2019

“The proper use of car seats allowed a 3yr old & a 6yr old to walk away completely unharmed,” officers said in the tweet.

Police said the mother of the children was also in the car, and due to her having worn her seat belt, she only suffered minor complaints of pain.

“CAR SEATS SAVE LIVES,” officers wrote.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 47 percent of people killed in traffic crashes in 2017 were not wearing their seat belts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, of the children under the age of 12 who died in a car crash in 2016 (in which restraint use was known), 35% percent were not buckled up.

