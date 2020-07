(WSVN) - As millions of Americans continue to struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T is offering to help those at home.

On Tuesday, the company announced they will continue to waive home internet data overage charges through Sept. 30.

The offer is available to new and existing AT&T customers.

