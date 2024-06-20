(WSVN) - Attention AT&T customers: Holding on to an old plan is about to get more expensive.

The telecommunications giant has announced that it will increase the prices of its retired unlimited plans by up to $20, effective with the August billing cycle. This change affects the company’s legacy plans, including the Unlimited Elite plan, which will see a price hike of $10 for those who have a single line of service.

While the increase may impact your wallet, there is a silver lining. Customers on these retired plans will receive more high-speed and hotspot data. The Unlimited Elite plan, which was officially phased out last year, previously offered 40GB of high-speed hotspot data. This will now be increased to 50GB, providing added value to customers who rely on mobile data for their internet needs.

Only plans with smart phone lines added before August 1, 2022, will be subject to the increase. Wearables, tablets, and non-phone devices will not be affected. AT&T has stated that this adjustment is necessary to “continue to deliver the great wireless service you expect.”

For customers looking for alternatives, AT&T offers several other plans, including Unlimited Extra and Unlimited Start, each with different features and benefits. It’s recommended to review these options to see if a switch could better meet your needs.

Anyone affected by the change should start seeing the new rates on their August bills. For more information, visit AT&T’s official website or contact their customer service for assistance.

