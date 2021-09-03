(WSVN) - Apple is facing lawsuits over possible privacy violations.

A class action lawsuit claims Apple listened in on conversations with its voice assistant feature, Siri.

Plaintiffs said, without their knowledge, Siri recorded conversations before sending targeted ads for products and services.

A California judge said Apple may have violated the Federal Wiretap Act and other state privacy laws.

