American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami experiences engine trouble

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight heading to Miami from Paris was diverted after experiencing engine trouble.

One engine shut down on the Boeing 777 about two hours after take-off, Thursday.

The pilot turned the plane around over the Atlantic Ocean, landing safely in Ireland.

Passengers will be put on another plane en route to Miami International Airport, Friday morning.

