(WSVN) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is providing new guidance to ensure your baby is safer while sleeping and prevent infant sleeping deaths.

Officials encourage parents to have their baby sleep in the same room but in a separate bed with a firm mattress.

The Academy also recommends parents securely wrap their child in a swaddle sack and avoid sleeping in incline products including baby rockers.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.