(WSVN) - Amazon is introducing a new Ring camera for your vehicle.

The small dual-facing device sits on your dashboard which allows drivers to capture the interior and exterior simultaneously.

It will also be able to detect break-ins and has a traffic stop feature that lets drivers record whenever they get pulled over or have an accident.

