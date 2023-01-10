(WSVN) - Amazon is introducing a new Ring camera for your vehicle.

The small dual-facing device sits on your dashboard which allows drivers to capture the interior and exterior simultaneously.

It will also be able to detect break-ins and has a traffic stop feature that lets drivers record whenever they get pulled over or have an accident.

Anyone who would like to make a purchase, click here.

