Alabama woman’s prayer closet only thing left standing after tornado destroys home

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSVN) — An Alabama woman’s prayer closet was the only thing left standing after a tornado completely destroyed her home.

Photos posted to Facebook by Jason Smith show the foundation of the house left behind with only a small section of the house remaining.

“I just left a family who survived the tornado in this house and the only left standing is this closet. It’s the grandmother’s prayer closet, and the whole family survived. Are you kiddin me!!! My God is awesome!!!” Smith wrote.

According to Inside Edition, Smith is a volunteer with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team and was on hand to help those affected by the deadly Alabama tornado.

A total of 23 people were killed when the tornado tore though Alabama.

