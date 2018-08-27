6-year-old boy hospitalized after standing up to friend’s bullies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (WSVN) — A 6-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he stood up to a group of bullies.

According to KOMO, Carter English was attacked by a group of kids around his age after he confronted them for bullying his friend.

“They were just bullying him, like beating him up,” Carter said. “I just told them to stop… and then they did it to me.”

The group of kids beat Carter with rocks, sticks and rubbed sawdust in his eyes, his mom says. The young boy ended up with a broken arm, a lacerated eye and several cuts and bruises on his head and face.

Carter’s mother, Dana English, said her son may need surgery on his arm.

Police said they have identified a 5-year-old who they believe led the attack and are planning to get social services involved. Detectives said the case was presented to the prosecutor’s office, but due to the age of everyone involved, the case will not result in a criminal referral.

Carter’s mother said she hopes this serves as lesson for others.

“I really don’t know what I’m hoping for other than for people to know that this is not acceptable,” Dana said in tears. “Bullying is not okay. There’s no reason to bully someone ever.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help cover Carter’s medical expenses.

