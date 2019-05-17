4th grader on way to board school bus nearly struck by car

(WSVN) - Cameras were rolling on a school bus as a driver failed to stop for a school bus and nearly struck a child.

Minnesota State Patrol shared the video on Facebook with a clear message: “Motorists failing to yield to school buses are putting our kids at risk.”

A perfect example is shown in the video filmed in Wabasha County back in January, FOX 9 reports.

In it, the fourth grader is seen crossing the road when a speeding car is forced to make a sudden swerve to avoid hitting the child.

A survey conducted by 2,360 school bus drivers in the state reported 513 motorists passing illegally as they came toward the bus, 112 motorists illegally passed from behind the bus.

