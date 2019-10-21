4th grader dresses up in hot dog costume for school photo

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WSVN) — A 4th grader had a unique outfit for his school photo.

Craig Arsenault posted a photo of his son Jake’s school ID. For his school photo, Jake dressed up in a hot dog costume.

“My wife and I dared our son to wear a hot dog costume for school pictures. The school let him do it, and I couldn’t be happier,” Arsenault said.

According to Fox 13, Arsenault said the family had the costume “laying around for (the) last year,” and the idea came up when Jake voiced his wonder about what to wear for his school photo.

“My wife suggested the hot dog costume. He was hesitant, so we bet him 10 bucks he wouldn’t do it,” the father said.

However, Jake accepted the dare and donned the costume for his photo.

“We love the picture,” Arsenault said. “Probably the only school photo we’ll ever buy.”

Arsenault said he only had $7 at the time, which he gave to his son, but his son is holding him to the other $3.

