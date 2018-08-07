3 teenagers charged in fire set at special-needs playground

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Three teenagers are accused of setting fire to a New Jersey playground that was designed for special needs students.

But authorities have not yet said what charges the youths are facing or why the fire was set, citing the ongoing investigation.

The suspects — two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old — were arrested Friday, two days after the fire swept through the playground at Matthew Jago School in Woodbridge. The arrests were announced Monday.

The blaze charred and melted some of the equipment, which was designed to be easily accessible. Authorities have said the fire caused $100,000 worth of damage, but no injuries were reported.

The playground was built in August 2008.

