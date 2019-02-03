28 Haitians die after boat capsizes off Bahamas

MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — Bahamian officials say a boat smuggling Haitian migrants capsized, leaving 28 people dead and 17 others in police custody.

Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Rolle of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force says residents of the island of Abaco found four bodies and at least 15 people in coastal waters at least six miles off the coast of the Bahamas, near the entrance of Marsh Harbour, Saturday.

Bahamian forces and the U.S. Coast Guard then launched a search operation that by Sunday afternoon had found at least 28 bodies in and around a ship sunk off the Bahamas near Fowl Cay. The total rescued also rose to 17.

Rolle says the ship appeared to be an American vessel engaged in people-smuggling, but no further information was immediately available.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force says it has apprehended at least 300 Haitians in four smuggling incidents so far this year.

A prayer service for the victims has been scheduled at Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church in Little Haiti, located at 1301 NE 62nd St., Sunday evening.

