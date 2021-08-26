MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped two dozen Cuban migrants off the coast of the Bahamas and detained the owner of the boat.

Officials said a Customs and Border Protection airplane spotted a suspicious boat off the coast of Elbow Cay on Saturday and alerted the crew of USCG Cutter Charles David Jr.

The owner of the boat was transferred to Homeland Security for a follow-up investigation into suspected human smuggling.

The migrants were all repatriated to Cuba.

