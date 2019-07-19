2-year-old child reported missing found driving toy tractor to county fair

RUSH CITY, Minn. (WSVN) — A young boy has had toy tractor driving privileges revoked after he went on a ride without his parents’ permission.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call regarding a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing.

Deputies said the boy was later found at the county fair after he drove his battery-powered tractor from home to the event.

Detectives said the boy was eventually reunited with his dad who “promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery from it.”

