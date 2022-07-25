(CNN) — Two people were killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting Sunday at a park in the Los Angeles neighborhood of San Pedro, officials said.

Investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties at Peck Park, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a news conference. “We’re continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims,” she said.

An informal car show was taking place at the park at the time, authorities said.

Four men and three women were taken to a local hospital, fire officials said earlier, and two of those people were pronounced dead.

“We’re investigating that there could be more than one shooter,” Muniz said. No one was in custody as of early Sunday night.

