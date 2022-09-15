MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (WSVN) — Two airplanes from Florida flew illegal immigrants to Massachusetts as part of a controversial action ordered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to a Fox News report, the aircraft were sent to Martha’s Vineyard.

Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’ communications director, issued a statement on the matter, Wednesday night. It reads, “Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations. States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as “sanctuary states” and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies.

The New York Times reported 50 Venezuelans were on board those flights, and some of them were children.

The immigrants were taken to a church where they were fed and will stay overnight.

Earlier this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago after he said the current migrant crisis is overwhelming border states.

