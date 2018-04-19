2 California teens alerted FBI after disturbing comment targeting South Florida school

Sacramento, Calif. (WSVN) — Two California teens noticed an unnerving comment online and worked to prevent a school shooting in South Florida.

Buster Carlson and Jacob Halley were on YouTube in early April when they noticed a comment that read, “I want to be a professional school shooter” and specifically named J. P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

They then immediately notified the FBI and Coral Springs Police.

A day later, a 17-year-old was arrested.

“I don’t know if I could live with myself if I had saw that comment at the time that we did, and something actually did happen,” Halley said. “Even if one kid had been injured, it would have gnawed at me for the rest of my life.”

Taravella High is only five miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed back in February.

