19-year-old celebrates end of cancer treatment by ringing hospital bell

AKRON, Ohio (WSVN) — A young man who finished a years-long cancer battle celebrated his accomplishment.

Akron Children’s Hospital shared video showing 19-year-old Matt Driscoll walking down the hall to ring the bell signaling the end of his cancer treatment.

Hospital staff and loved ones are seen cheering him on as he makes his way to the bell stand.

“After 3.5 years of receiving chemotherapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, I finally got my last treatment and got to ring the bell,” Driscoll said, according to the hospital. “This could not have been done without my family, friends and God.”

