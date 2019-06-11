17-year-old high school dance team member dies during summer workout

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old high school dancer after the teen collapsed and died during a summer workout.

According to WSB, Hank Purefoy said his daughter, Elyse Purefoy, passed out while running on the school’s track during summer training.

First responders rushed the teen to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Elyse’s father told WSB that Elyse had completed a sports physical before participating in the training.

Her family also described her as a healthy and happy young woman.

“She was a beautiful spirit. We’re going to miss her,” Hank Purefoy said.

Purefoy said authorities are now looking into figuring out what the cause of death was.

Her brother, Malik Purefoy, believes there are two possibilities that could have caused his sister’s death.

“One was that it was severe dehydration,” he said. “Another one is that she had a heart problem.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Elyse’s funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

