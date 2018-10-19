15 passengers injured after Miami flight to Argentina experiences severe turbulence

(WSVN) - A flight headed to Buenos Aires, Argentina from Miami International Airport experienced severe turbulence, leaving 15 passengers injured.

The impact from the turbulence wreaked havoc on the Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from MIA, leaving the interior of the aircraft looking like a storm had swept through, Thursday night.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling, as well as food and debris lining the entire floor of the aircraft.

One passenger took a video of what appears to be a blood-stained towel while an airline crew member worked to clean the aisle next to them.

Aerolíneas Argentinas released a statement that reads in part, “The incident occurred in the flight phase called ‘cruise’ and was immediately reported by the commander in charge of the aircraft. The company arranged its medical equipment at the arrival of the flight to assist those passengers who suffered blows or bruises due to the sudden movements that this type of atmospheric conditions cause.”

Nearly 200 people were on board the flight.

