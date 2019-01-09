14-year-old, 12-year-old sisters accused of stabbing mother to death

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WSVN) — Police have arrested two young sisters and charged them with the death of their own mother.

According to WLBT, authorities found 32-year-old Erica Hall of Magnolia in her front yard after she suffered multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the chest.

Family members said her two daughters, 14-year-old Amariyona Hall and her 12-year-old sister are behind the murder.

“The girls, when I drove up, they were like ‘Tee Tee we didn’t do this,’” said Robin Coney, Erica Hall’s aunt. “And I was like ‘OK, if y’all didn’t do it, where were y’all when the people that was doing it did it?’”

Relatives say Hall was home alone with the two girls when they got into an argument.

“It was her gun. It was in her car,” said Coney. “So they had got it out. So I guess when they were doing all that to her, she was probably trying to get to her gun to fight for her life.”

Coney said after the murder, the girls walked to a neighbor’s house to ask for a ride to a nearby city because their grandmother died. The neighbor tried to call the girls’ mother first, but got no response.

The two then walked to the home of other relatives farther down the road. It was then that Hall’s body was found next to her car.

“She was stabbed in the back. The knife was still in her back,” Coney told WLBT.

According to the Enterprise Journal, deputies heard that the children tried to run her over with the family car earlier in the week. The mother punished them after that incident.

“With something like that, she should have made charges and had them arrested then,” Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton said.

Hall also had a 16-year-old and 1-year-old child.

Amariyona Hall is being charged as an adult with murder. She is being held on a $150,000 bond. Her sister has not been identified and her charges have not been released due to youth court proceedings.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.