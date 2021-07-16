MIAMI (WSVN) - Tickets for a months-long luxury cruise sold out in just two and a half hours.

Miami-based company Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that booking for their 2024 World Cruise began at 8:30 a.m. on July 14, and by 11 a.m., all tickets were gone.

Prices for the 132-day long cruise started at $73,499 per person and went up to as much as $199,999 per person for a master suite.

“With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises in a release.

The cruise travels to Central America, the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, the South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Bermuda.

In total, the voyage will visit 66 ports across 31 countries and four continents.

The cruise line’s previous world cruise opening day record was set when Regent’s 2023 World Cruise went on sale in September 2020.

