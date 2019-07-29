Universal Orlando tease ‘epic’ announcement August 1

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Prepare to get hyped, as Universal Orlando will be making a major announcement this Thursday at the Orange County Convention Center, and it may be as “epic” as the teaser image below suggests.

This is kind of a big deal. pic.twitter.com/boxonV1uJF — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 29, 2019

Although it is officially unconfirmed, the announcement may be regarding a new theme park that will be built on a large plot of land Universal acquired in recent years.

Site B, the large plot of land, is 570 acres, which is expected to accommodate two theme parks, more hotels and a possible entertainment complex similar to CityWalk.

Rumors have circulated as to which properties will be present at a future park, with signs pointing to DreamWorks and Nintendo.

Steve Burke, CEO of NBCUniversal, was asked about future plans for the park’s expansion in an earnings call last year. “In terms of a new gate in Florida, we are looking at it. We filed, basically, a name registration,” Burke said.

“Another gate in Florida would have the advantage of turning Florida from a two or three-day destination into a potentially weeklong destination,” Burke added. “We have a lot of great IPs [intellectual properties]. We love the theme park business, it’s one of our best, most-consistent businesses, and we think we have a very long runway.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.