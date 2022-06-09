(CNN) — Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania Thursday, officials said.

Both patients were transported to the hospital, Assistant Supervisor Nick Schoenberger of Lancaster County 911 Dispatch told CNN.

“One patient was transported by ground and one person was transported by helicopter,” Schoenberger said.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

“Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank,” Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN earlier on Thursday. “They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out,” he said.

Wolfe said that it’s unclear how the people fell into the chocolate tank.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Wolfe.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson told CNN: “We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site.”

