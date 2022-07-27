WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane had to make an emergency landing on Tamiami Trail in the Everglades.

According to Miccosukee Police, it happened about 12.5 miles west of Krome Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

The Cessna had two people on board and no one was injured.

The plane is off to the side of the road and both lanes of traffic remain open at this time.

Miccosukee PD remain on the scene.

