(WSVN) - Fraud losses reached over $331 million for Florida consumers in 2021, according to new data from the Federal Trade Commission.

According to the newly released data, Florida consumers reported losing a total of $331,282,322 to fraud, with a median loss of $532.

Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, up from $3.4 billion in 2020.

Reports received by the FTC included identity theft, fraud, and other categories.

Across all types of reports, the FTC received a total of 405,003 reports from consumers in Florida in 2021 — 156,319 were fraud reports alone.

The top category of reports received from consumers in Florida was Identity Theft; followed by Credit Bureaus, Information Furnishers and Report Users; Imposter Scams; Online Shopping and Negative Reviews; and Banks and Lenders.

