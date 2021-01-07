Woman fatally shot in Capitol identified as Ashley Babbitt

(WSVN) - The dangerous demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol took a deadly turn as at least four people are pronounced dead.

One woman who was shot is among the four who are confirmed dead.

Fourteen officers were left injured after the violent occupation of one of the most iconic American buildings.

“The second that she climbed through the window, she got shot like right in the neck area, fell backwards,” said witness John Sullivan.

Chaos turned deadly as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

As they smashed through the windows to get in, a single shot rang out.

“It’s about to get dirty, man,” one man could be heard saying. “That officer’s got a gun. Get down.”

The fatal shot was heard seconds later on a cellphone video.

“One Capitol police officer discharged their service weapon striking an adult female,” said Robert Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. “She was transported to a local hospital where, after all lifesaving efforts failed, she was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses said the woman who jumped through the window was the one who was gunned down.

“I just remember the sense of shock and saw that somebody just died,” said Sullivan.

The woman has since been identified as Ashley Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran from San Diego.

Her husband told the media she was a strong supporter of President Trump.

“Somebody somewhere in this country got a phone call that their daughter was dead,” said Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. “Daughter was going to a political rally, she is dead. Died in this Capitol somewhere not far from where we are standing.”

Three other people suffered medical emergencies during the violent protests.

“She wasn’t being violent in any way,” said Sullivan. “We just let police officers through. We weren’t trying to hurt anybody at that moment in time.”

Capitol Police Internal Affairs will investigate the shooting.

