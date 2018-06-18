Wasserman Schultz, representatives discuss US immigration

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the debate over the Trump administration’s immigration policy continues to heat up, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined other local leaders and representatives in Sunrise to discuss the polarizing issue.

Monday morning’s roundtable discussion, hosted by Wasserman Schultz at her offices, dealt with the current policy’s effect on how the United States deals with immigrants, particularly the forced separation of thousands of migrant children from their parents.

The Democratic lawmaker met with immigration attorneys and representatives from organizations that included Americans for Immigrant Justice, the Hispanic Unity of Florida, Mujeres Latinas, the United Way of Broward County and United We Dream.

The meeting gave participants an opportunity to brainstorm and discuss the government-run facilities where the children of detained immigrants are being held.

Wasserman Schultz said she believes the solution will come by way of a separate law and not just an immigration bill. For such legislation to pass, she said, Democrats and Republicans need to come together.

“It will be very evident that Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in Congress can say whatever they want about caring, about changing this policy,” said Wasserman Schultz. “If they pass a separate bill, it’s clear they don’t care and that the impact and consequences and devastation that these kids will suffer will be on their hands, too.”

Wasserman Schultz added that she will head to Texas to see for herself how this immigration issue is unfolding.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., is currently in Brownsville, Texas for the same reason. She participated in a roundtable discussion with other lawmakers, Monday afternoon.

