(WSVN) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make a stop in South Florida.

During Monday’s trip, Harris will focus on climate change and the battle against elevated climate risks including hurricanes, floods and extreme heat.

The vice president will receive a briefing and deliver remarks at a location in Miami-Dade County, Monday afternoon.

