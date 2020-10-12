Union workers in Miami-Dade organize caravan in support of Democratic nominee Joe Biden

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Union workers took their support for Joe Biden to the streets.

Todos con Biden organized a caravan in support of the Democratic ticket.

Several local unions traveled from five different spots across Miami-Dade and ended up at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

The caravan came as the nominee campaigned in the battleground state of Pennsylvania — making sure his economic message was heard.

Biden will be in Broward County on Tuesday, where he is expected to visit Pembroke Pines and Miramar for a voter mobilization event.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.