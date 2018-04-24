Trump welcomes Macron at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House in a formal arrival ceremony.

The president and first lady are greeting Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, on rolled-out red carpet on the South Lawn.

The arrival is heavy on pomp, with nearly 500 U.S. service-members from all five military branches participating in the ceremonial welcome, which includes a “Review of the Troops.”

Vice President Mike Pence and several members of Trump’s Cabinet, lawmakers, and military families are in attendance. The audience includes students from the Maya Angelou French Immersion School in Temple Hills, Maryland.

The two leaders are spending the morning in meetings and then will hold a joint news conference. On Tuesday night, Macron will be feted at Trump’s first state dinner.

