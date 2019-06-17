Trump supporters camp out outside arena more than a day before president’s Orlando rally

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Supporters of President Donald Trump have already begun to line up and wait in anticipation of his rally in Orlando.

Lines formed outside the Amway Center in Orlando ahead of the president’s Tuesday night rally where he will announce his reelection campaign.

People with folding chairs, tents, coolers, Trump flags and more could be seen outside the arena Monday afternoon, a full day before the event, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

One woman, Maureen Bailey, told Fox 35 that she left from Volusia County at 5 a.m. Monday to make it to the arena.

“We want to make sure we could get in the building,” she said.

Bailey added that the line also doubles as a reunion since she has met many of the people waiting there before.

“There are people here from Milwaukee. People from all over the United States already here this morning,” she said.

The Amway Center holds 20,000. However, the president said in a tweet that there have been over 100,000 requests to attend, and that large screens are being built outside to accommodate the crowds.

Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible – and it will only get better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

